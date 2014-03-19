SAO PAULO The Brazilian division of U.S.-based Cargill CARG.UL plans to invest at least $140 million in the next two years to expand its starch and sweets output in South America's largest economy, an executive told Reuters.

Despite Brazil's recent economic slowdown, Cargill believes a growing consumer market is ripe for more value-added food products, especially infant food, ice cream and sports drinks, said Laerte Moraes, head of Cargill's Latin American starch and sweetener division.

"The industry needs products with different characteristics and this requires technology," he said, citing demand for lower fat, better-textured yogurt as an example.

Cargill in February inaugurated a new 500,000-tonne corn starch and sweetener plant in Castro, Parana state, in southeastern Brazil, with a $214 million investment to expand its corn processing capacity in South America by 30 percent.

The bulk of the investment announced on Wednesday will go toward expanding an existing plant in Uberlandia, Minas Gerais state, northwest of Sao Paulo, to produce the corn derivative maltodextrin, citric acid, modified starches and animal feeds, he said.

Cargill's starch and sweets unit will continue to buy about 1 million tons of corn per year, or about 2 percent of the corn consumed in Brazil annually, Moraes said.

Brazil uses the bulk of its corn domestically and is expected to be the world's No. 2 exporter behind the United States this season. Brazil's corn is increasingly coming from a second of two annual crops that is planted after soybeans are harvested.

Though the second crop now being planted faces a less predictable climate than crops planted in the main tropical growing season from September through March, Moraes said the practice over the past decade to increase planting of the second crop has been very positive for the industry.

"Brazil is the only country in the world that harvests corn 365 days per year," he said, adding that Cargill used to have to make all its corn purchases in the first half of the year.

Brazil's crop supply agency Conab expects Brazil to harvest 31.4 million tons of corn from its nearly complete first crop and another 43.8 million tons from the second crop for total output slightly below last season's record.

Moraes said he expects domestic prices to remain low in the near term.

"This year you have a large American crop, a large European crop and some slowdown in global demand," he said. "It's not a great climate for exports."

(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing, writing by Caroline Stauffer)