BRASILIA Brazil's central bank could opt for a moderate acceleration of the pace of interest rate cuts at its meeting depending on the evolution of the economy and other risks, the head of the bank, Ilan Goldfajn, said on Wednesday.

In remarks published by the central bank, Goldfajn said the bank has not yet decided on whether to intensify the monetary easing that started last year.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alistair Bell)