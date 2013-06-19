SAO PAULO A recent slump in the Brazilian real could have a "modest" impact on companies with debt denominated in foreign currencies, with oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, steelmakers and telecommunications companies suffering most, analysts at Barclays Plc said on Wednesday.

The real has lost almost 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar this year, and is now trading near the lowest level since May 2009. Barclays expects the currency to stay near current levels through September, when losses may accelerate and lead policymakers to bolster the real's value.

Companies with revenue and debt linked to the dollar may be able to better weather the unfavorable market moment, analysts led by Christopher Buck said in a client note. Potential losers are companies facing a "mismatch" between real-denominated revenues and dollar-linked costs and debt.

"Broadly speaking, we expect the effect of depreciation to be modest on most companies - because the depreciation is not overly dramatic and most companies structure themselves to minimize currency risks," the note said.

A growing current account deficit and sluggish growth in Latin America's largest economy as well as expectations of rising global borrowing costs later this year are fueling a decline in the real, which has previously translated into financial problems for Brazilian companies. A wave of government-sponsored mergers between ailing companies followed the currency's sharp slump in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Investors are concerned that years of rampant government and household spending have left Brazil's economy, and therefore some of its bigger companies, vulnerable to global market turmoil. The stock of foreign debt at Brazil's financial and non-financial almost doubled to $169.9 billion at the end of last year from $90 billion at the end of 2008.

According to Buck and his team, telecommunications and media companies such as Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) and Globo Communicações SA could struggle in a situation in which the currency drop spins out of control. However, "these companies are aware and plan for the mismatch, minimizing its effect," the note said.

Petrobras, as Petróleo Brasileiro is known, "also falls into this category, given that domestic sales of gasoline and diesel are fixed in reais while only 21 percent of its debt is real-linked." Sales of fuels represent 40 percent of the company's revenue.

Some important costs for Petrobras, such as fuel imports and capital expenditures like the purchase of oil and exploration equipment, are, in contrast, dollar-based.

Among companies that seem better prepared to withstand a potential run in the Brazilin currency are mining, paper and pulp, sugar, meat packing and infrastructure companies, the analysts said. Consumer and retail companies with foreign debt, are unlikely to see an impact on margins, "but leverage could increase and debt could be more expensive to service and refinance," they added.

In a report earlier this week, Barclays economists predicted that ratings on Brazil's sovereign debt could be lowered by at least one of the three main rating companies this year. In that event, such downgrade could increase borrowing costs for Brazilian corporate borrowers, lead to rating reductions for some companies and affect fundamentals, the note added.

In an interview on Tuesday with a senior official of Moody's Investor Service, the ratings company said it will become more difficult to justify its "positive" outlook on Brazil's investment-grade credit rating if the country remains in the grip of weak economic growth and its debt burden fails to decline.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)