SAO PAULO GP Investments Ltd (GPIV33.SA), the largest Latin American buyout firm, is offering up to 1.87 billion reais ($487 million) for control of BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA), the real estate company that embattled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA (BBTG11.SA) is exiting amid efforts to divest assets.

In a Friday securities filing, GP Investments offered to buy 112.8 million to 187.4 million shares of BR Properties at 10 reais each, a 21 percent premium to Thursday's close. That would give GP Investment up to 63 percent of BR Properties, on top of a 12.2 percent stake it acquired on Thursday.

The tender offer, aimed at all shareholders of BR Properties, is part of GP investments' plan "to exercise effective influence on the definition of BR Properties' business strategy," the filing said. GP Investments may bring co-investors into BR Properties, which might dilute the buyout firm's effective stake, the filing said.

GP Investments founded BR Properties in 2006 and exited it six years later. GP Real Properties, the investment vehicle managing GP Investments' commercial real estate assets, may pay for the tender through cash or financing and will seek regulatory and creditors' approval for the transaction.

BR Properties shares jumped the most in nine months, gaining 7 percent to 8.85 reais. Brazilian depositary receipts of GP Investments shed 0.1 percent, while units of BTG Pactual jumped 5 percent in their highest intraday gain in almost three months.

The move comes as BTG Pactual-backed companies such as BR Properties are up for sale following the Nov. 25 arrest of André Esteves. The Brazilian investment bank's founder and former top executive is accused of trying to obstruct an investigation into a sweeping corruption scandal in Brazil.

According to traders, BTG Pactual raised about 530 million reais from the sale of about 60 million shares in BR Properties. Before Thursday's transaction, BTG Pactual owned about 35 percent of BR Properties.

