Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BEIJING China urged Brazil to hand out harsh punishments to those involved in a tainted meat scandal on Thursday, and offered no time frame for lifting a ban on imports from the South American country.
In its first official comment, China's Commerce Ministry confirmed it had suspended all shipments from Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, and said it was extremely concerned with quality issues in the country's meat industry.
"China has promptly adopted temporary measures and suspended Brazilian meat imports," spokesman Sun Jiwen told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.
Some of China's largest food suppliers have pulled Brazilian beef and poultry from their shelves, while countries including Japan and Canada have also banned imports from Brazil after inspectors there were accused of taking bribes to allow sales of tainted food.
Brazil is the top supplier of beef to China, accounting for about 31 percent of its imports in the first half of last year. Much of it is used in canteens and foodservice.
Sun said China expected Brazil to investigate the issues thoroughly and adopt effective measures to ensure the safety of its meat.
"China hopes the Brazilian government will punish firms and individuals that broke the rules harshly," he added, calling for more cooperation between the two countries to ensure Brazlian meat imports are safe.
"We hope responsible departments in both countries can further collaborate to prevent and deal with possible issues in the meat trade," Sun said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Richard Pullin)
NEW DELHI BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further 400 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.