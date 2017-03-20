Growth worries, tech drop drag down stock futures
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.
BRUSSELS The European Commission is monitoring meat imports from Brazil and any companies found to be involved in a meat scandal there will be denied access to the European Union market, a spokesman said on Monday.
Brazilian police raided global meatpacking companies JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) as well as dozens of smaller rivals on Friday in a crackdown on alleged payments to health officials to conceal unsanitary conditions.
"The Commission will ensure that any of the establishments implicated in the fraud are suspended from exporting to the EU," a spokesman for the European Commission told a press briefing.
The Commission said the scandal would have no impact on negotiations between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur about free trade agreements.
Any deal would include a chapter on sanitary measures and food safety standards, a spokesman said.
"The future EU/Mercosur free trade agreement will not lower but will reinforce our high regulatory requirements and food safety standards for agriculture imports," he said.
Brazil exported $6.9 billion of poultry and $5.5 billion of beef worldwide last year, according to industry groups.
LONDON Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, signaling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and strengthening job market.