SAO PAULO Brazil's meat exports fell by 19 percent last week to $50.5 million a day, versus the previous week, as a scandal from a police investigation into alleged bribery of health inspectors prompted some large importers to bar Brazilian products.

However, for the first four weeks of March as a whole, meat exports were up by 7 percent year-on-year at an average of $59 million a day, reflecting a strong general growth trend.

Saudi Arabia was the largest destination for Brazilian meat last week, following an import ban by China - which was the biggest importer last year. China lifted its import ban on Saturday.

