FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 11:59 PM / 13 hours ago

Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's securities watchdog CVM has opened two probes into foreign exchange transactions by units of J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The probes will investigate financial dealings by pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and by a subsidiary of meatpacker JBS SA, Seara Alimentos Ltda. The transactions occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders, Joesley and Wesley Batista, with Brazilian prosecutors in a corruption probe.

Brazil's securities watchdog is conducting 12 other investigations into possible irregularities by other J&F-controlled companies. Some of them relate to possible insider trading by JBS SA and Banco Original, CVM said in a statement.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.