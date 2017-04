RIO DE JANEIRO The detention of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for questioning "is an aggression against the rule of law and Brazilian society," Lula's institute said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest "is arbitrary, illegal and unjustifiable, as well as a grave affront to the Supreme Court," the statement said.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)