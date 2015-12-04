Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a meeting with Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff pledged on Friday to fight against an impeachment process launched earlier this week in Congress with all legal means available, saying she still had much to do for the Brazilian people.

She spoke at the televised opening of a conference amid chants of "Cunha Out!" in reference to Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the lower house who is battling formal corruption charges and opened impeachment proceedings against Rousseff on Wednesday for allegedly mishandling public accounts.

