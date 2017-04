BRASILIA Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday she was "indignant" at the decision from House Speaker Eduardo Cunha to open impeachment proceedings against her and denied committing any illegal acts.

Rousseff also said she had not made any deal with lawmakers to shield Cunha, who is under investigation for taking bribes, from an ethics probe in Congress to try to avoid impeachment.

