BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Brazilian officials raced to stop the global debt crises from further battering their country's stocks and currency, assuring investors on Monday that healthy credit markets and ample reserves should help guarantee robust economic growth for years to come.

Despite Brazil's reputation as a booming BRICS economy, its financial markets have suffered more than many others from the latest turbulence stemming from Europe and the United States.

Investors are moving capital out of riskier assets all over the world, but are particularly wary of recent signs Brazil's economy is overheating. The Bovespa stock index has dropped 20 percent in the past month, outpacing a roughly 12 percent decline in both the Dow Jones Industrial average and in regional counterpart Mexico.

President Dilma Rousseff said Brazil was in much better shape to confront the crisis than it was during the last financial meltdown in 2008 -- when it was one of the last major economies to enter recession, and among the first to recover.

Standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who was visiting Brasilia, Rousseff said the best way to confront the crisis was by deepening trade ties. She also cited the "robust" balance sheets of local banks, a strong cushion of $348.5 billion in currency reserves, and tight control over budget spending.

"For us to say that we're immune to the crisis, we need action by government, by businesses and by society," Rousseff said. "We can't mess around right now and go out spending what we don't have."

However, she admitted that Brazil was "not an island" and said the government would take any measures necessary to ensure continued economic growth.

Central bank board member Aldo Mendes told Reuters that Friday's decision by ratings agency Standard & Poor's to downgrade U.S. long-term debt "changes nothing" for Brazil, and should not prompt a policy change.

Brazil's economy is expected to grow about 4 percent this year, more than most developed economies but lagging its peers in the BRICS group of emerging markets, which also includes Russia, India, China and now South Africa.

That relative underperformance -- plus other problems such as above-target inflation, investor unhappiness with Rousseff's economic policies, and concerns about possible asset bubbles in consumer credit and real estate -- has cooled the ardor of many investors, causing Brazilian assets to sag in recent months.

The Bovespa was down more than 7 percent on Monday afternoon, roughly double the rate of decline in the Dow Jones. The Brazilian real shed 1.5 percent of its value, and is now down about 3 percent in the past week.

OPTIMISM GOING FORWARD

Top officials around Latin America also voiced optimism on Monday. Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said his country's economy was "well-protected," while his Mexican counterpart Ernesto Cordero said Mexico would not suffer as much as it did in 2009.

Yet Brazil, which has long outperformed the rest of the region's economies, could conceivably have further to fall.

The real could decline further after economists, taking into account the global crisis and recent signs of an economic slowdown, revised downward their projection for Brazilian interest rates. Most now believe the benchmark Selic rate will stay unchanged at 12.50 percent through 2012.

Brazil's high interest rates have been a main reason for the real's strength in recent years, as investors from the developed world seek higher yields.

Marcio Holland, a top finance ministry official, said the real would likely see continued volatility but he did not expect a "sharp depreciation.

Prices for some of Brazil's internationally traded dollar bonds also fell on Monday.

Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told Reuters that it was too early to gauge whether the impact of the global crisis would cause any delays in local debt auctions.

Still, there were some reasons for optimism once the global downdraft starts to ease.

Brazil's economy has yet to show many tangible signs of contagion from the global financial troubles. Its sovereign debt is rated investment grade by all three major credit agencies, and is equal to only about 40 percent of its economy -- a lower ratio than the United States or the troubled economies in the euro zone.

High Brazilian interest rates may also ensure continued demand for some assets going forward. Brazilian 10-year bond yields in reais fell 4 basis points to 12.38 percent, indicating some buying activity.

"One really has to ask where are you going to park your money (amid the crisis), and there is still some attractive yield in Latin America," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a foreign currency and bond strategist with RBS Captial in Greenwich, Connecticut.

(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Brian Winter; Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)