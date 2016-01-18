An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA Miners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd have presented plans for recovery of the Rio Doce river after a dam burst at their iron ore venture unleashed toxic mud in November, Brazil's Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira said on Monday.

Teixeira said the government had estimated 20 billion reais ($5 billion) were needed to clean up the river but did not say how much the companies had offered to pay. She said progress had been made on the negotiations, however.

