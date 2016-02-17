RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Samarco Mineração SA could resume mining operations halted after a deadly November damburst if it signs a 20-billion -real ($4.9 billion) accord by next week to compensate those hurt by the disaster and to repair environmental damage, Brazilian Attorney General Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday.

"Only details" stand in the way of a final agreement and those issues are expected to be resolved by Friday, Adams said.

Samarco [SAMNE.UL] is a 50-50 Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd.

