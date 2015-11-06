MARIANA, Brazil Collapsed dams at a Brazilian mine have killed at least one worker and left 13 others missing, according to the chief executive officer of Samarco, the joint venture of BHP Billiton and Vale in charge of the Germano iron ore mine.

Samarco CEO Ricardo Vescovi told reporters the mining operation was considering the need to declare force majeure and it was not clear when the mine would resume operations.

