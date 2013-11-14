SAO PAULO As Brazil's economy lurches toward another slowdown, local firms are turning increasingly to one tool to protect profit: the axe.

Third-quarter earnings show many of the country's biggest listed companies focused on streamlining operations and selling assets to bolster returns and shore up their balance sheets.

The more defensive approach should limit financing risks before global interest rates begin rising. But it could leave less cash for capital spending, weighing on Brazil's dismal investment rate and keeping the economy stuck in low gear.

"The word 'challenging' is the key term we've been hearing from this quarter's conference calls," said Flavio Conde, an equity analyst at Gradual Investimentos. "Everyone is saying it's challenging because no one wants to come out and say it's going to be very difficult."

Corporate earnings are just the latest evidence that Brazil's economy slowed or even contracted in the third quarter, as President Dilma Rousseff struggles to rekindle the private sector ahead of next year's presidential election, in which she is expected to run for a second term. Economists are projecting weaker growth in 2014.

Stagnant incomes and rising debt levels have pinched the spending habits of Brazilian families, but business costs are still climbing at their fastest pace in nearly three years. Recent weakness in the local currency - a silver lining for commodity exporters - has only worsened the cost inflation.

Companies unable to control expenses have paid the price.

Nearly half of the companies on the Bovespa stock index that have reported third-quarter results so far have posted lower profits or losses. The earnings season ends on Thursday.

BACK ON THEIR HEELS

Some companies have been quick to scale back operations, recognizing that revenue just cannot grow as they had hoped.

Airline Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA) and wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) have cut payrolls repeatedly as demand disappoints. Power companies have also laid off thousands this year after government-imposed electricity rate reductions. Homebuilders such as Gafisa (GFSA3.SA) have slashed new construction as they reverse course after ill-fated expansion.

Each is dealing in its own way with the challenge of doing business as a tight labor market and a weaker currency push up prices despite the slumping economy. Brazilian businesses in HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index survey said input prices rose in the third quarter at the fastest pace since the heady days after the economy grew 7.5 percent in 2010.

Even Brazil's consumer-focused companies, long considered investor darlings, are back on their heels after three years in which falling unemployment and easy personal loans insulated them from a fragile economy.

Sales of Brazilian favorites from beer to Havaianas sandals fell unexpectedly last quarter, hurting results of footwear maker Alpargatas (ALPA4.SA) and drinks giant Ambev AMBV4.SA.

As banks put the brakes on consumer lending and inflation eats into purchasing power, executives are warning of an even tougher retail environment ahead.

Sectors that benefited this year from tax breaks, such as textiles, auto parts and home appliances, are bracing for the end of subsidies after Finance Minister Guido Mantega warned there is no room in the federal budget for stimulus.

With government support waning and the central bank hiking interest rates to fight inflation, economists in a central bank survey slashed their growth outlook to 2.1 percent for 2014, down from a 2.5 percent forecast for this year.

ASSET SALES

Faced with the dimming outlook, companies are selling assets to pay debt and cushion the impact of higher borrowing costs.

Heavyweights are leading the way. This week, state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) sold its Peru unit for $2.6 billion and mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) auctioned off a $1.7 billion stake in Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL).

Marfrig (MRFG3.SA), the world's No. 3 beef producer, gave up its poultry unit to get clear of some $2.5 billion in debt and cut back capital spending.

On a smaller scale, airlines and telecoms companies have agreed to sell and lease back planes and cell towers.

The extra cash has allowed many companies to lower debt levels before the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its bond-buying program next year, which could make financing scarcer for Brazilian businesses.

"Companies are worried about debt, and the outlook doesn't help," said João Pedro Brugger, an equity analyst at Leme Investimentos. "They are looking to sell assets that are either not profitable, or even in some cases profitable, because they need cash. This is a trend that should intensify into next year."

Selling profitable assets may soon weigh on companies' ability to generate cash for investments, but in the short run it has helped to bring down debt levels.

About half the companies on the Bovespa reported cutting net debt, or total debt minus cash, from June to September, despite an exchange rate that increased foreign debt costs in local terms.

Brazil's currency has depreciated 12 percent so far this year and is expected to weaken further when the Fed tapers its monetary stimulus. The new exchange rate has provided a boost to exporters of steel, beef and wood pulp but makes it more expensive for companies to import machinery and other capital goods, discouraging some investments.

"The outlook for tapering has made Brazilian investors and companies say, 'Oh man, I need to prepare myself for a period in which the dollar could go even higher,'" Gradual Investimentos' Conde said.

(Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres and Fabiola Gomes; Editing by John Wallace)