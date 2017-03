Brazil's Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa participates in a hearing on the Joint Budget Committee in the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO The Brazilian government has yet to make a decision on a lower fiscal target for this year, Planning and Budget Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday.

Barbosa said the government is working to reignite investment growth but, for that, there is the need for less uncertainty and a long-term solution to high fiscal imbalances. He spoke on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo.

