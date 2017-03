SAO PAULO Brazil's offer of a new dollar-denominated bond due in 2025 has attracted investor demand of more than $7 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal is part of a strategy by the National Treasury to sell at least $500 million of the new bond while buying back up to $12.6 billion of notes with different maturities and high coupons.

