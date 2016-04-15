U.S. government posts $176 billion deficit in March
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $176 billion budget deficit in March as spending outstripped revenue, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Brazil expects to balance its central government primary budget in 2017, but is ready to deduct up to 65 billion reais in public investments if tax revenues fail to materialize, the planning ministry said on Friday.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $176 billion budget deficit in March as spending outstripped revenue, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.