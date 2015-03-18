Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
SAO PAULO Brazil's central bank will decide the next steps of a currency swap program in coming weeks, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said at an event on Wednesday, noting that the program has a "significant size."
The swap program, which started in August 2013, is scheduled to end on March 31. Investors expect the central bank to phase out some aspects of the program and reduce its scope in a new extension.
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.