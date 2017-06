BRASILIA A more flexible monetary policy will contribute to faster economic growth in 2018 in Brazil, but economic reforms are needed to reduce interest rates in a structural way for the long term, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

Goldfajn said in a Senate hearing that inflation expectations are well anchored and that Brazil is now less vulnerable to potential shocks from abroad.

