BRASILIA Brazilian congressional leaders within President Dilma Rousseff's coalition signed a joint letter on Wednesday pledging to support her austerity package, an unexpected sign that the ties with her unruly coalition are improving.

The deal was brokered by Vice President Michel Temer on his first day as the official go-between tasked with mending Rousseff's tense relations with coalition lawmakers. Temer chairs the PMDB party, which controls both houses of Brazil's Congress.

After the letter was distributed to journalists in Congress, Brazil's currency, the real, firmed to a one-month high of 3.05 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.53 percent to a four-month high.

Rousseff has sought austerity measures in order to cut Brazil's fiscal deficit and maintain the country's investment-grade credit rating.

"We, the below-signed party presidents and leaders of the ruling coalition in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, support the efforts for fiscal balance and stability," the letter said.

The endorsement of Rousseff's fiscal austerity push follows months of successive defeats in Congress since her re-election in October. Roughly nine out of 10 Brazilians disapprove of recent interest rate and tax hikes, according to a nationwide poll earlier this month.

The congressmen said Rousseff's proposals, which include raising payroll taxes and cutting labor benefits, could face changes but any initiatives to raise spending or reduce tax revenues would be blocked.

"The allies need to reunify around the government's projects," Temer told reporters.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ted Botha)