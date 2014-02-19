NEW YORK A former director at Brazil's central bank said he expects President Dilma Rousseff to make key changes in macroeconomic policy, including cuts in government spending, if she gets re-elected for a second term later this year.

Paulo Vieira da Cunha, who was on the bank's board from 2006 to 2008, said he also expects that after the election Rousseff will replace Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who has been heavily criticized by investors for overly optimistic economic forecasts and what they see as accounting gimmicks in the country's budget.

Vieira da Cunha called for a return to the pragmatic style of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was elected as a left-winger but was widely regarded as a pro-growth and pro-business president.

In contrast, Rousseff has been seen as less business friendly and more focused on boosting government intervention in the economy. She has greatly increased public spending and banking credit in hopes of supporting a faltering Brazilian economy throughout her four-year term. She is widely expected to be re-elected for a second term in October or November.

Under Rousseff, however, the Brazilian economy has never been able to grow above 3 percent and has been slowing further in the past few months. It recorded negative growth in the third quarter of 2013 and many economists think it may have suffered the same fate in the fourth quarter, which would mean it was officially in recession.

"The possibility that Dilma is reelected and continues on the same path is suicidal," said Vieira da Cunha, currently head of research at ICE Canyon, a Los Angeles-based fund manager specialized in emerging markets with $4 billion in assets.

"If nothing changes and she reaffirms her policy, then I think the market will take it very badly and we can see some turbulence."

While Rousseff's government has pledged to announce fiscal savings large enough to keep the country's debt load on a declining path, government officials admit that a severe drought that is pushing up energy costs could force the government to lower its primary budget surplus this year.

Until recently Brazil delivered primary budget surpluses, or excess government revenue before debt service, of over 3 percent of gross domestic product. That ratio fell to 1.9 percent last year, way short of a downwardly-adjusted government target of 2.3 percent.

An expected target of slightly lower than 2 percent of GDP this year will be insufficient to restore market confidence in Brazil, but will not unleash a crisis as investors acknowledge that Rousseff is unlikely to impose drastic budget cuts during an election year, Vieira da Cunha said.

The stakes will be much higher in 2015, he added.

"So far people understand this is a political year, so there is no element of pressure, no intimidation of crisis. But, if she wins, it's a foregone conclusion that maybe she will want to change the Minister of Finance," he said, referring to Mantega, who's been in the office since 2006.

LULA PRAGMATISM?

To be sure, Rousseff could still hold on to a political style that many aides have described as centralizing, which would limit the potential for policy change during her possible second term in office.

"We have a president that is perhaps the most ideological president that we've had in a very long time. She clearly is a person of ideas, she clearly is an intellectual, and she has strong opinions," said Vieira da Cunha.

"Whereas when you had a president that had no strong ideas like Lula, who was much more interested in outcomes, and at the end much more pragmatic, things worked out better because he had some good advisors."

When taking office in 2003, Lula surprised many investors by committing to a strong fiscal adjustment program and nominating an opposition politician to head the central bank. The strategy boosted confidence in the Brazilian economy and helped lower inflation.

But Lula's government also benefited from a strong tailwind blowing from China, and later from ultra-easy monetary policies in developed economies. Combined with domestic wealth distribution programs and a sharp credit expansion, those factors pushed Brazil's growth rate to 7.5 percent in 2010, Lula's last year in office.

Even if Rousseff eventually follows the steps of her predecessor, Vieira da Cunha says, she would only be reestablishing conditions for the Brazilian economy to grow at a sustainable rate of around 3 percent.

"The truth is that the Brazilian economy didn't change that much from what it was in the beginning of the years 2000," he said. "Our potential GDP probably remains below 3 percent."

(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)