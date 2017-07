FILE PHOTO: A child stands on a shopping cart as she points cleaning products next to her mother at a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 24, 2016.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.330 billion in June, central bank data showed on Friday, in line with market estimates of a surplus of $1.325 billion.

The country attracted $3.991 billion in foreign direct investment in June, well above the median forecast of $2.8 billion in a Reuters poll of economists.