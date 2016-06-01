U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Any kind of debt relief program to Brazil's cash-strapped regional governments would likely to be tied to efforts by states to control spending and rebalance their accounts, the country's finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The finance secretaries of Brazil's 27 states and federal district of Brasilia agreed to present measures to improve their accounts and control expenditures, the statement said. Officials at the finance ministry and state secretariats met to discuss plans to discuss debt relief programs for states.
DETROIT Automakers on Wednesday are likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists said.
LONDON Oil rose to around $56 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed Wednesday's gains.