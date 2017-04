Unemployed Brazilians fill out applications while looking for jobs in Sao Paulo, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA Brazil's economy shed a net 169,131 payroll jobs BRPROL=ECI in October, the Labor Ministry said on Friday, amid a recession in Latin America's largest country.

Brazilian companies were expected to have laid off a net 179,000 workers in October, according to the median forecast of five economists. Brazil lost 95,602 jobs in September.

