U.S. companies hire most workers in over two years: ADP
U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor market, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Brazil's central bank expects the government's gross debt will rise to 65.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year, from 63.4 percent in December, Fernando Rocha, an official in the bank's economics department, said on Friday.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor market, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
SEATTLE Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a broad-based rally, spurred by a blowout private employment data that reinforced the strength of the economy.