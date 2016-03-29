BRASILIA Brazil's central government on Tuesday posted a primary budget deficit of 25.07 billion reais ($6.89 billion) in February, the widest-ever gap for that month, as revenues continued to plummet.

In January, the central government recorded a surplus of 14.835 billion reais due to a surge in extraordinary revenues.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to post a deficit of 13.8 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists.

($1 = 3.6369 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)