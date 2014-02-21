NEW YORK Fitch Ratings needs to "wait and see" if Brazil can deliver larger fiscal savings in 2015 to push down its debt burden, a senior analyst said on Friday, highlighting the road map for the country to avoid a credit downgrade in the next few years.

Shelly Shetty, Fitch's head of Latin America sovereign ratings, told Reuters in an interview that the "real homework" for Brazil starts now as the government tries to meet its new target of a primary budget surplus of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product.

She repeated that such a goal is a "step in the right direction" but added that more needs to be done after general elections in October.

"We still have to wait and see if there is going to be further tightening next year," Shetty said. "The bigger thing to watch in the post-election is the policy signals they would give in terms of appetite for fiscal tightening and putting Brazil's debt dynamic on a declining path."

Many investors fear that President Dilma Rousseff will have a hard time cutting expenditures during an election year in which she will seek a second term. Growing public debt and a slowing economy could trigger a rating downgrade soon, they worry.

Shetty's remarks suggest, however, that Fitch is willing to give the government some time to adjust its finances, as long as it sticks to the savings target it announced on Thursday.

Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said earlier on Friday that the government has not ruled out raising taxes this year to meet the fiscal target.

