A worker checks currency sheets during a media visit to the Casa da Moeda do Brazil (Brazilian Mint) in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO The Brazilian central bank has no target level intended for its local currency and no plans to change its daily forex intervention program, a member of the government's economic team told Reuters on Wednesday.

An initial partial sale of currency swaps - derivatives that provide hedges against currency losses - raised speculation on Wednesday that Brazilian policymakers could become less aggressive in their currency intervention as the real climbed to four-month highs.

(Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)