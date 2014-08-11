Brazil's President and presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff speaks during a meeting with businessmen at the National Agriculture Confederation headquarters in Brasilia August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA The Brazilian government could increase domestic fuel prices at refineries by up to 6 percent after the October presidential election, a senior government source told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said an increase of between 5.5 percent and 6 percent is a preliminary calculation and aims to help state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras.

President Dilma Rousseff, who is running for re-election on Oct. 5, has kept fuel prices below international levels to curb above-target inflation. That policy has hurt the finances of Petrobras, which is forced to buy fuel at international prices and sell it more cheaply in the local market.

The official also said that the government knows it will not be able to meet its key fiscal savings target in 2014.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Finance Minister Guido Mantega signaled that the government could raise fuel prices after the election and review its primary surplus target for the year.

The primary surplus, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before the payment of interest on debt, fell well below expectations in the first half of the year. Many analysts believe the government could revise downward its goal of a primary surplus of 99 billion reais ($43.52 billion), which is equal to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product.

In the first six months of 2014, the primary surplus was equal to 1.17 percent of GDP.

Fuel prices and public spending are key in the government's battle to curb inflation, which has risen less than expected recently but remains at the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official target.

High inflation and sluggish growth have dragged down the popularity of Rousseff and raised the probability of a second-round run-off election later in October.

Her rivals, center-right senator Aecio Neves and former governor Eduardo Campos, have complained that fuel price controls have undermined Petrobras, which is considered the world's most indebted and least profitable major oil company.

Petrobras said on Monday it expects large cuts in money-losing gasoline and diesel imports thanks to growing Brazilian output of natural gas liquids, which can be easily distilled into gasoline. The company also expects fuel transportation improvements and the planned Nov. 4 startup of RNEST, a new refinery near Recife, Brazil.

