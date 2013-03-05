A vendor fills a bag of beans next to customers at the Municipal Market in Sao Paulo February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazil's monthly inflation rate probably slowed in February on lower food costs and a government-sponsored cut in electricity rates, giving policymakers some breathing room as they try to boost economic growth and keep prices under control.

A likely jump in industrial output in January should also offer some good news for President Dilma Rousseff this week, suggesting Latin America's largest economy began the year on stronger footing after a dismal 2012.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index likely gained 0.49 percent in February, down from a rise of 0.86 percent in January, according to the median forecast of 39 banks and research firms surveyed by Reuters. January's rise was the highest in nearly eight years.

Despite the drop, trailing 12-month inflation will probably remain high, gaining to an estimated 6.20 percent in February from 6.15 percent in January and near the 6.5 percent ceiling of the government's target range.

Also this week, data will probably show that output from Brazilian factories and mines expanded 1.55 percent in January from the prior month, after remaining stagnant in December, according to the median of 38 forecasts.

Compared with January 2012, Brazil's industrial output likely expanded 4.45 percent, reversing a 3.6 percent drop in December, according to the poll.

"The solid growth of industrial production in January raises the chances for a stronger GDP in the first quarter of 2013," wrote Itau Unibanco analysts led by Ilan Goldfajn in a note.

Brazil's statistics agency, IBGE, will release its industrial output report on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), and February's inflation data on Friday at the same time.

The inflation report will likely strengthen the central bank's case for stable interest rates at the record low of 7.25 percent for a "prolonged period".

A recent spike in consumer prices has made some investors bet that the bank led by Alexandre Tombini will raise its benchmark Selic rate later this year despite a fragile economic recovery to keep prices under control.

The central bank's next monetary-policy meeting ends before both data are released, on Wednesday. None of the 56 analysts surveyed by Reuters expect a change in the Selic rate for now, but 23 out of 38 think the bank will change its statement to leave the door open for rate hikes. <BR/INT>

If confirmed, both the inflation slowdown and the jump in industrial output will contrast with last week's data showing a meager 0.9 percent economic growth in 2012. It still unclear, though, whether both reports will represent a turnaround in expectations about Brazil or will be just a temporary relief.

Most of the drop in inflation should be caused by the cut in electricity power rates - something that will not be repeated in coming months and should not be sufficient to avoid annual inflation from reaching the top-end of the target in the second quarter, according to a separate Reuters poll.

The numbers "will not be enough to stop the current worrisome upward trend of annual inflation," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at WestLB do Brasil, in São Paulo.

Also, the expected jump in industrial output, led by strong automobile and truck production, could lose steam quickly as leading indicators for confidence and capacity use show signs of worsening, Santander analysts wrote in a research note.

Forecasts for the monthly rise in industrial output ranged from 0.6 percent to 3.1 percent. Estimates for the annual gain ranged from 1.0 percent to 5.8 percent.

Forecasts for the monthly inflation rise ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.56 percent, while estimates of the 12-month inflation rate varied from 6.08 to 6.30 percent.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Andrew Hay)