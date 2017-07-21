FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government lowers 2017 inflation forecast as recovery stumbles
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 2:27 PM / in a day

Brazil government lowers 2017 inflation forecast as recovery stumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government lowered its forecast for inflation this year amid a slow economic recovery, which weighed on tax collection and forced it to cut public spending and raise taxes.

The government now expects the IPCA consumer price index to rise 3.7 percent in 2017, compared to a previous estimate of 4.3 percent. It kept a 0.5 percent estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) yearly growth but predicted lower primary revenues and higher public spending.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski

