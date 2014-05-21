BRASILIA Brazil's annual inflation rate rose only slightly in mid-May, paving the way for the central bank to stop raising interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 price index rose 6.31 percent in the 12-month period through mid-May, nearly unchanged from the 6.28 percent rate seen at the end of April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The index rose 0.58 percent from mid-April, broadly in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll.

While the inflation rate remains very close to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the central bank's target range, the numbers showed that a sharp increase in food prices has lost steam as the government expected.

Food prices rose 0.88 percent in the month through mid-May, less than half the pace seen one month before.

The sharp increase in food prices over the past few months was a key reason for the central bank to extend the series of interest rate hikes that took its benchmark Selic rate to a two-year high of 11 percent. As food inflation moderates, many economists expect the central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle at its upcoming May 27-28 meeting.

Yields on interest rate futures were slightly down, suggesting traders pared bets on an additional 25 basis-point rate increase next week.

Below is the result for each price category:

April May

- Food and beverages 1.84 0.88

- Housing 0.58 1.19

- Household articles 0.24 0.29

- Apparel 0.37 0.67

- Transport 0.54 -0.33

- Health and personal care 0.69 1.20

- Personal expenses 0.50 0.51

- Education 0.14 0.08

- Communication -0.61 0.17