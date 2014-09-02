BRASILIA Brazil's 12-month inflation rate probably remained stuck at the upper limit of the government's target range in August due to an increase in food prices and air fares, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index BRCPIY=ECI likely increased 6.51 percent in the 12 months through August, practically unchanged from a 6.50 percent increase in July, according to the median of 23 forecasts.

When compared with July, prices BRCPI=ECI likely rose 0.25 percent, versus an increase of 0.01 percent in the prior month, according to the median of 25 forecasts.

Prices have risen less than expected in recent months as the economy slipped into recession. Despite that, economists continued to cite stubbornly high inflation as one of Brazil's biggest economic problems.

It has eroded business and consumer confidence, held back investments and prompted the central bank to lift interest rates earlier this year to 11 percent, a more than two-year high.

Inflation has also hurt President Dilma Rousseff's approval ratings in the run-up to October's presidential election. Recent polls showed Rousseff failing to win a second term as popular environmentalist Marina Silva promises a more market-friendly economic policy.

Food prices probably rose in August from July after falling for two straight months, many economists said in the poll. Air fares also likely increased, offsetting an expected drop in hotel fares, the analysts said.

Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releases its August inflation report on Friday at 9 a.m. local time (0800 EDT).

Forecasts for the monthly rate ranged for 0.17 percent to 0.30 percent, while estimates for the 12-month rate ranged from 6.43 percent to 6.57 percent.

