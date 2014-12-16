RIO DE JANEIRO Less upward pressure from food and transport prices likely kept Brazil's inflation rate below the official target in mid-December, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices advanced 6.42 percent in the 12 months through mid-December BRIPCY=ECI, unchanged from a month earlier and below the 6.5 percent ceiling of the central bank's target, according to the median of 14 analyst forecasts for the IPCA-15 inflation index.

"The seasonal pick-up in food prices has been weaker than usual over the past couple of months thanks primarily to lower prices of agricultural products," wrote Societe Generale analyst Dev Ashish in a research note. "The pick-up in transport prices has not materialized to the extent expected."

When compared with mid-November BRIPCA=ECI, consumer prices probably rose 0.75 percent, up from the 0.38 percent rise seen a month earlier, according to the median of 19 estimates.

Mid-December inflation data will be released by government statistics agency IBGE on Friday at 6 a.m EST.

Inflation in Brazil has remained high because of hefty government spending, a tight labor market and a weaker currency. The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 11.75 percent earlier this month, stepping up monetary tightening to battle inflation and reinforce President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain investor confidence.

While the bank signaled in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting that it could slow the pace of monetary tightening, many investors have shrugged off the guidance following a sharp drop in the value of Brazil's real BRBY against the dollar in recent days.

Forecasts for the monthly rise in prices ranged from 0.69 percent to 0.80 percent. Estimates for 12-month inflation varied from 6.35 percent to 6.47 percent.

