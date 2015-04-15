A customer looks at food at a supermarket in Sao Paulo January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA Brazil's monthly inflation rate probably eased in mid-April, underpinning government hopes that price rises are peaking after hitting decade-highs, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices BRIPCA=ECI likely rose 1 percent in the month to mid-April, down from an increase of 1.24 percent in mid-March, according to the median forecast of 27 economists.

If confirmed, that would be the second straight month of slowdown in the IPCA-15 index's advance, after it hit its highest since 2003 in mid-February at 1.33 percent.

In the 12 months through mid-April, consumer prices likely rose 8.14 percent BRIPCY=ECI, very close to the 8.13-percent rate seen at end-March, according to the poll.

Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent. It has been raising interest rates since October last year to curb price rises, and it is expected to hike them further from the current 12.75 percent in coming months even though the economy looks set to slip into recession.

A smaller increase in food prices should help drive inflation lower, economists with Banco Bradesco said in a research note. The IPCA-15 index will also reflect the fading impact of recent increases in gasoline taxes and electricity rates put in place by President Dilma Rousseff to shore up government finances and safeguard Brazil's investment grade credit rating.

High inflation has been one of biggest obstacles to faster economic growth in Brazil in recent years, weighing on consumer and business confidence and helping send the popularity of President Rousseff near record lows. [ID:nL2N0WY140]

The central bank and market economists expect inflation to ease more substantially only next year, when it could drop to an annual rate of near 5 percent.

Statistics agency IBGE is set to release the mid-April IPCA-15 index on Friday at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT).

Estimates for the monthly inflation rate ranged from 0.72 percent to 1.24 percent, and forecasts for the annual inflation rate varied from 7.85 percent to 8.24 percent.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)