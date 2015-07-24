Brazil's Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini speaks during a public hearing of the Budget Joint Commission in the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's central bank will maintain its aggressive pace of rate hikes next week to prevent a recent plunge in the exchange rate from filtering through to inflation expectations, a majority of economists in a Reuters poll said on Friday.

Forty-two of 55 analysts surveyed predicted a 50 basis-point increase in the Selic overnight rate to 14.25 percent at the bank's upcoming meeting on July 29. The remainder forecast a smaller increase, of 25 basis points, to 14 percent.

The bank's monetary policy committee, or Copom, faces growing pressure to trim a stubbornly high inflation rate without inflicting further damage to an economy that is sliding into its steepest recession in 25 years.

Annual inflation is currently running at about 9 percent, the quickest in 12 years and twice as fast the official 4.5 percent target.

Policymakers have noted an improvement in inflation expectations following six consecutive rate increases since October. Yet, central bank Director Luiz Pereira said on Friday that the bank must stay vigilant as new risks emerged recently, hinting rate hikes may be far from over.

Although he did not specify which risks he was referring to, many economists saw his words as reference to the exchange rate, which fell to a 12-year low on Friday after the government had to cut the multi-year budget surplus target.

"The recent developments are, in our reading, the change in the fiscal policy targets," said Bruno Rovai, an economist with Barclays Plc. "Because of the change in the fiscal targets, the risk of losing the investment grade rating has increased and the currency is reacting accordingly."

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy surprisingly reduced Brazil's fiscal savings target through 2017 this week to make room for lower tax revenues.

Barbosa told Reuters that the currency drop could force the central bank to raise rates.

A smaller increase would not be too surprising, though. Even economists expecting a 50-point increase acknowledged signs that the bank is closer to ending the rate-hike cycle. Director Tony Volpon in recent days floated the possibility that unemployment could help bring inflation down.

"This week’s surprising sharp reduction of the primary surplus fiscal targets may not necessarily turn the Copom more hawkish in the near term," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Selic rate is expected to end this year at 14.5 percent and fall to 12 percent at end-2016, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)