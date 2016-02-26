BRASILIA Brazil's central bank will probably keep interest rates on hold next week even after a sharp increase in inflation expectations, betting that a deep recession will help curb price rises.

Forty-nine of 50 economists expect the bank to keep interest rates unchanged on March 2 at 14.25 percent BRCBMP=ECI, near a decade high. One analyst forecast an increase to 14.75 percent.

As Brazil sinks into its worst downturn in decades and inflation remains above 10 percent, the bank has felt pressure from economists and politicians to take immediate action - either by cutting rates to foster growth or by raising them to lower inflation toward the target of 4.5 percent.

In its latest meeting in January, it concluded the best strategy was to do neither and stay put. Over the past few weeks, bank directors reinforced that guidance by saying the bank would not cut rates but would also pay attention to signs of weakness in the global economy, leading analysts to predict stable rates through the rest of the year, according to the median forecast in the survey.

The outlook will probably become clearer in coming months, when inflation is expected to subside to around 8 percent and activity could start to bottom out, economists say. If that scenario holds, the bank could feel inclined to cut rates sooner, the poll suggested.

The median forecast in the poll projected the Selic rate stable at 14.25 percent at year-end and down to 12.75 percent at end-2017. However, of 14 economists that do not expect rates on hold through the rest of 2016, 12 forecast a cut, and only two expect an increase.

"When the bank takes its policy decisions, it looks at inflation expectations and the output gap. When we get to the second half of the year, it will be looking at 2017, and will be seeing inflation coming down," said Cristiano Oliveira, chief economist at Banco Fibra.

For many, however, cutting rates would be a mistake. Inflation expectations have increased and remain well above the 4.5 percent target for many years ahead. And with public debt rising quickly because of massive budget deficits, inflation could be even higher in the future, they warn.

Rates should be at around 15.50 percent already, according to economists with MCM Consultores based on the central bank's model for the Taylor rule, one measure of the adequate level of interest rates.

