BRASILIA Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday that a sluggish global economy and new austerity measures will not lead to a sharp slowdown of the country's economy.

Levy said in a briefing to the press that he will work to establish clear business rules to boost confidence and relaunch an economy suffering from slow growth.

