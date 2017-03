Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy gestures during a hearing of the Consumer Protection Committee at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA The Brazilian government will continue with its fiscal discipline and work to lower public expenditures in the future, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday.

In a conference call with investors organized by JP Morgan, Levy said the reduction of the fiscal targets for 2015, 2016 and 2017 announced on Wednesday should not be interpreted as a relaxation of the ongoing austerity program.

