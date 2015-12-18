Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa (R) listens to a question next to new Planning Minister Valdir Simao during a news conference the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

President Dilma Rousseff has picked Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, a leftist economist and her close aide, as Brazil's new finance minister, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday.

Reaction to the news follows:

NEIL SHEARING, EMERGING MARKETS ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Confirmation that Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has resigned comes as no surprise – for some time it has been a matter of when rather than if Mr. Levy would leave office. Nonetheless, the growing sense of dysfunction at the heart of Brazil’s government will unsettle markets. We think it seals the deal on another hike in interest rates next month."

JOAO RIBEIRO & MARIO ROBLES, ANALYSTS NOMURA SECURITIES

While Levy advocated a stronger stance on fiscal adjustment, Barbosa is seen as a more heterodox economist, more in favor of countercyclical measures and likely to be more receptive to interference from President Rousseff. This decision is in line with a negative scenario in which the government edges to the left as the impeachment process carries on.

ANDRÉ PERFEITO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, GRADUAL INVESTMENTS

"His departure was expected. Levy was brought in to try to save Brazil's investment grade. He did not achieve this, not because of his fault, but due to everything, especially the very challenging political environment. He was a spent force.

"She is improvising by turning to Barbosa. No economist now would agree to join a government that has no clarity even about its own survival in office. She had to find an in-house solution. Once the political situation clears up, she could think of someone else. I don't see Barbosa as a definitive.

The market will see this negatively. Barbosa is seen as more lenient, less radical when it comes to fiscal adjustment."

ALBERTO RAMOS, ECONOMIST WITH GOLDMAN SACHS

"Markets will react negatively because of the high reputation of the departing minister and out of fear that Levy's replacement will signal a shift back to fiscal populism, or heterodoxy. Rather than pursuing fiscal consolidation, budget spending will be used as an instrument for political survival given the backdrop of the impeachment proceedings."

"Levy was ineffective, not able to implement his fiscal vision, but he was trying. The fear is there will be less trying and eventually fiscal policy will move back to the heterodox camp."

PAULO RABELLO DE CASTRO, HEAD OF SR RATING

"The decision shows that Rousseff has opted for the opposite of raising the credibility of the government's economic policies. Her government's credibility was already zero. Now, it's gone negative."

"We shouldn't call Barbosa an economist. He has not economized on anything. All he recommends is spending."

(Reporting by Brazil Newsroom; Editing by Mary Milliken)