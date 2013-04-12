SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's top two economic policymakers warned on Friday that the government will act to clip the wings of high inflation, bolstering expectations that the central bank will lift interest rates from record lows as early as next week.

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini and Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in separate events that the government will not tolerate high inflation. Mantega specifically stated that interest rates could move up.

Both officials, sometimes considered to be at odds over how to tackle inflation, shared the same tough language against a surge in prices that threatens a slow-moving economy and the re-election chances of President Dilma Rousseff next year.

"There is and there will be no tolerance to inflation. We are closely monitoring all indicators at this moment and will make decisions in the future about the best course for monetary policy," Tombini told reporters in Rio de Janeiro when asked about the rise in market bets for a rate hike on Wednesday.

His comments are rare because the bank's board members have a protocol under which they do not speak during a silent period before a monetary policy decision, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Short-dated interest rate futures, which were already on the rise, moved even higher after Tombini's remarks as investors bet more heavily that Brazil's benchmark Selic rate will go up next week.

Some analysts noted that, for the first time in a long time, Tombini said he was "closely" monitoring all indicators to decide the next steps of monetary policy - which could be a hint of an imminent interest rate hike.

The central bank is under growing pressure to raise rates from current record lows of 7.25 percent after inflation pierced the ceiling of the official target in March and curbed consumer spending in February.

Earlier in the day, Mantega told a group of businessmen that the central bank could raise interest rates if needed and that there was no political agenda to block such a move.

Combined, Mantega's and Tombini's comments caused yields on interest rate futures contracts due in January 2014 to surge 19 basis points to 8.11 percent.

"The policy message in Brazil has been quite mixed over the last year. It's very curious that both Mantega and Tombini seem to be in the same page and I believe that has a purpose which is to get the public ready for a rate hike," said Enrique Alvarez, head of research for Latin America at IDEAglobal.

While traders are betting on a rate hike, most analysts until recently expected the central bank to opt for caution and keep the Selic on hold to wait for more economic data.

(Additional reporting and writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Grant McCool and Chizu Nomiyama)