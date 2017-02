BRASILIA The Brazilian government is working on a program to stimulate the production of vehicles manufactured with locally-made parts, in a bid to protect industrial production and jobs, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The government could make a tax on imported vehicles more flexible, Mantega said at a news conference in Brasilia, without elaborating.

