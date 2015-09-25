Switzerland extends ban on meat from Brazilian processing plants
VIENNA Switzerland has extended a ban on Brazilian meat to 21 processing plants from four as part of Europe-wide safety measures, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.
BRASILIA Brazil's economy shed a net 86,543 payroll jobs BRPROL=ECI in August, the labor ministry said on Friday, as Latin America's largest country heads toward a prolonged recession.
Brazilian companies were expected to have fired a net 69,000 workers in August, according to the median forecast of 10 economists. Brazil lost 158,000 jobs in July.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Sunday to reassure voters concerned over her plans to withdraw the country from the euro zone, saying it "wouldn't be chaos" and she would seek "well-prepared" talks with other European Union countries.