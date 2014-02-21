Newly printed currency sheets are seen during a media visit to the Casa da Moeda do Brazil (Brazilian Mint) in Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA Brazil's central bank will likely slow down the pace of rate hikes next week, easing pressure on an economy that nearly slipped into recession last year, a Reuters poll showed.

Thirty-four of 47 economists polled by Reuters over the past week expect Brazil to raise its benchmark Selic lending rate by 25 basis points to 10.75 percent in its Feb 25-26 meeting. The remainder expect another 50-bps increase, which would be the seventh half-point hike in a row.

Among the reasons that will allow the central bank to take a less aggressive stance, economists pointed to a more stable exchange rate and to the stricter fiscal policy outlined on Thursday by Finance Minister Guido Mantega. Both will help reduce price pressures going forward, they said.

The series of rate hikes started in April last year helped slow inflation to its lowest in about a year. Yet it remains far above the 4.5 percent center of the official target range.

The rate increases also erected a major obstacle to any economic recovery hopes in Brazil after years of frustration.

Instead of picking up pace last year, as many economists expected in early 2013, Brazil flirted with recession in the fourth quarter, growing just 0.3 percent on a sequential basis according to the median of 27 forecasts in the Reuters poll.

"Avoiding recession by the skin of its teeth," wrote Capital Economics analysts in a research note. "(It is) a welcome return to growth, following the q/q contraction in output in Q3. But it would hardly be a cause for celebration."

In 2013 as a whole, Brazil's economy probably grew 2.2 percent thanks to a relatively strong start to the year, according to the median of 38 forecasts. This year, Brazil's growth will probably slow down to 1.8 percent, and some banks such as BNP Paribas and Itau Unibanco already forecast annual growth between 1.0 and 1.4 percent in 2014.

"Carmakers are seeing stocks piling up and sales going down. This comes at the same time Argentina, a major buyer of Brazilian cars, slows down. This is one of Brazil's most important manufacturing sectors," said Daniel Moreli, an economist with BI&P bank, in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter and full-2013 results will be published next Thursday by Brazil's statistics agency IBGE.

UNFINISHED WORK

Brazil, a market darling in the 2000's due to fast economic growth and a mushrooming middle class, got stuck in low gear since 2011 as inflation dented business and consumer confidence and swelled manufacturing costs.

The central bank slashed interest rates to record lows from 2011 to 2012, betting that a weak global economy would help keep inflation at bay while Brazil's economy got a boost. It had to change course aggressively last year as consumer prices shot up, eroding its credibility.

Rising consumer prices are a major concern in a country with a history of runaway inflation. That puts the cost of living among the top priorities of President Dilma Rousseff, who will seek reelection in October.

While the central bank may soon pause rate hikes, according to forecasts implied in Brazil's yield curve, most economists think it will leave some work unfinished and will need further rate increases later this year and into 2015 to lower inflation to 4.5 percent.

"Unless Brazil wins the World Cup, we expect there will be very little to cheer about this year," wrote Jankiel Santos and Flavio Serrano, economists with Espirito Santo Investment Bank.

According to the poll, annual inflation as measured by the IPCA will be at 6.0 percent at end-2014 and 5.5 percent at end-2015. In January, it stood at 5.6 percent.

The median forecast in the poll predicts a final 25-bps hike in April, and then stable interest rates through December. In 2015, the Selic rate is seen rising to 12 percent.

Most economists held their rate estimates unchanged after the government announced its 2014 main fiscal goal on Thursday. A few such as asset management firm SulAmerica changed their call to forecast a 25-bps increase next week, instead of a 50-bps hike. Despite the pledges of more fiscal efforts, most economists polled by Reuters expected Brazil to miss its surplus target for a third straight year.

The statement accompanying next week's decision may give clues as to whether the central bank is preparing to pause its hiking cycle or if it plans to keep tightening its policy, economists said. In an interview with foreign journalists this week, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said policymakers have been doing their "homework".

He also mentioned that the central bank could use foreign reserves to smooth out currency volatility, in what was interpreted by economists as a sign that policymakers will have little tolerance to inflation-boosting currency moves.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Andrew Hay)