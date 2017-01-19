Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
BRASILIA Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state may get a 3-year grace period and 8.5 billion reais ($2.64 billion) in bank loans under a fiscal rescue plan being negotiated with the federal government, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has said a deal could be announced by the end of this week. It will need to be endorsed by the Supreme Court and the state assembly to take effect.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment.
Spokespeople for the Rio state assembly did not respond to requests for immediate comment.
Rio may also seek to raise the mandatory pension contribution of public servants, the paper said, citing the head of the state legislative assembly, Jorge Picciani.
States such as Rio are struggling to pay salaries for police, doctors and other public servants after a two-year recession.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.