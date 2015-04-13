A vendor (L) sells groceries to a customer at Feira Livre market on the streets of Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for the first time since December, to 8.13 percent from 8.20 percent in the previous week, according to a weekly central bank poll with about 100 economists.

Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates at end-2015 remained unchanged at -1.01 and 13.25 percent respectively.

For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see: here

(pct) 2015 2016

previous new previous new

forecast forecast forecast forecast

Consumer inflation 8.20 8.13 5.60 5.60

Exchange rate 3.25 3.25 3.30 3.30

(reais per U.S

dollar, end-period)

Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50

(end-period)

GDP growth -1.01 -1.01 1.10 1.00

Industrial output -2.64 -2.50 1.50 1.50

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)