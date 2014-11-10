Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
SAO PAULO Brazilian economists lowered their expectations for the country's economic growth rate for this year and next, according to a weekly central bank poll released Monday.
Brazil's economy should eke out just 0.2 percent growth in 2014 and 0.80 percent growth in 2015, according to the median forecasts in a survey of about 100 financial institutions.
Analysts also revised their expectations for inflation lower for this year, but higher for 2015. Expectations for Brazil's exchange rate were raised to 2.50 reais per dollar for 2014 and 2.60 reais per dollar at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday.