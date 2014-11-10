Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO Brazilian economists lowered their expectations for the country's economic growth rate for this year and next, according to a weekly central bank poll released Monday.

Brazil's economy should eke out just 0.2 percent growth in 2014 and 0.80 percent growth in 2015, according to the median forecasts in a survey of about 100 financial institutions.

Analysts also revised their expectations for inflation lower for this year, but higher for 2015. Expectations for Brazil's exchange rate were raised to 2.50 reais per dollar for 2014 and 2.60 reais per dollar at the end of 2015.

(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)