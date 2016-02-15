BRASILIA The outlook for Brazil's inflation and economic growth in 2016 worsened last week as a recession deepened and a weak currency added to upward pressure on prices, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists released on Monday.

The median of about 100 forecasts from financial institutions projected the 2016 inflation rate at 7.61 percent, up from 7.56 percent in the prior week's survey and far above the 4.5 percent official target. It was the seventh consecutive increase in inflation expectations.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 3.33 percent this year, compared to a median forecast of 3.21 percent in the previous survey. Brazil's recession, which began in 2015, is set to be its worst since data collection began in 1901.

Latin America's largest economy nosedived after a ballooning budget deficit prompted President Dilma Rousseff and the central bank to raise taxes and cut spending last year.

A massive corruption scandal at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), one of the country's largest companies, also dragged the economy down by paralysing many infrastructure projects. Executives from top construction and engineering companies are under investigation or in jail.

Market expectations have worsened in recent weeks, after the central bank changed tack on monetary policy and refrained from raising interest rates despite the risk of missing its inflation target for a second year. Rates are near their highest in a decade at 14.25 percent, and policymakers said the recession could ease price pressures without further tightening.

But January's inflation had already came in higher than government and market expectations. With the currency trading near a record low, consumer prices rose 1.27 percent from December, data showed last week.

(pct) 2016 2017

previous new previous new

forecast forecast forecast forecast

Consumer inflation 7.56 7.61 6.00 6.00

Exchange rate 4.35 4.38 4.40 4.40

(reais per U.S

dollar, end-period)

Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.50 12.75

(end-period)

GDP growth -3.21 -3.33 0.60 0.59

Industrial output -4.00 -4.20 1.50 1.50

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Larry King)